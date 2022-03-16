Advertise
Massive fire breaks out at Walmart distribution center in Indiana

Smoke from a fire is seen at the Walmart Distribution Center in Plainfield, Ind., on Wednesday.
Smoke from a fire is seen at the Walmart Distribution Center in Plainfield, Ind., on Wednesday.(Source: WISH/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (Gray News) - Multiple departments responded to a massive fire at a Walmart distribution center Wednesday in Indiana.

Plainfield Fire Chief Brent Anderson told reporters that all people are accounted for, including Walmart staff and emergency responders.

Massive plumes of smoke coming from the warehouse could be seen for miles. WISH meteorologist Marcus Bailey noted that the fire was so large that it could be seen on radar.

Anderson said that after attempting to put out the fire, it grew so large that firefighters decided to take a “defensive” stance. He said he was confident it would be contained but discouraged people from coming to the area.

Around 1,000 employees were believed to be working at the building when the fire started.

There was no indication at this point what caused it.

