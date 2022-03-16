Pedestrian hit by vehicle in downtown Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday.

Police and fire medics responded to the area of Madison Avenue and South McDonough Street in downtown Montgomery on reports that a person had been hit by a vehicle.

First responders found a pedestrian, identified only as an adult female. She was transported to an area hospital with what MPD said were non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, MPD confirmed.

An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the collision.

