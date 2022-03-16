Pedestrian hit by vehicle in downtown Montgomery
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday.
Police and fire medics responded to the area of Madison Avenue and South McDonough Street in downtown Montgomery on reports that a person had been hit by a vehicle.
First responders found a pedestrian, identified only as an adult female. She was transported to an area hospital with what MPD said were non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured, MPD confirmed.
An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the collision.
