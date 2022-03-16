Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Stillman College makes NASCAR debut at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Stillman College, NY Racing team up for Atlanta NASCAR Race
Stillman College, NY Racing team up for Atlanta NASCAR Race(Stillman College)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Blue and gold will be on display this weekend as Stillman College makes it’s NASCAR debut at the Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The Tigers will sponsor the No. 44 car, driven by Greg Biffle for NY Racing Team, one of the few Black owned teams in NASCAR.

NY Racing Team’s owner John Cohen is a marketing partner of Urban Edge Network, Inc. and HBCU League Pass Plus, a digital streaming platform for HBCU sports and student life events.

Sunday will make the third NASCAR Cup Series this season featuring a HBCU sponsor. Cohen’s alma mater, Grambling State University, was the No. 44 car sponsor in the Daytona 500 and Florida A&M University ran at the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas.

“Stillman College is excited that NASCAR is partnering with HBCUs, to support diversity efforts in their racing cup series,” said Dr. Cynthia Warrick, president of Stillman College. “Having a Stillman-branded car in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 signals a major effort for NASCAR, and we are honored to be a part of this initiative. Plus, our car looks really cool.”

The race kicks off Sunday at 3 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerimiah Walker, charged with capital murder, is free after a judge granted him bail.
Montgomery capital murder suspect granted $500K bail
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Five finalists have been named in the search for the next superintendent of Montgomery Public...
5 finalists named in Montgomery Public Schools superintendent search
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Macon County District 4 Commissioner Robert “Mike” Berry died on March 14, 2022.
Macon County Commissioner Robert ‘Mike’ Berry dies

Latest News

Faulkner prepping for NAIA men's basketball championship
Faulkner prepping for NAIA men's basketball championship
Jim Perry to be inducted into Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame
Jim Perry to be inducted into Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame
Tim Tebow will serve as Grand Marshal for Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama
Faulkner heads to NAIA men's basketball championship
Faulkner heads to NAIA men's basketball championship