Tuskegee police open second death investigation in less than a week

Tuskegee police and the State Bureau of Investigation are working on a second death investigation in a matter of just days.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police and the State Bureau of Investigation are working on a second death investigation in a matter of just days.

According to Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan, officers were called to the 100 block of Nancy Circle shortly before 9:45 p.m. Tuesday after someone reported finding a body.

Details on the person’s identity or cause of death have not been released.

Jordan previously confirmed on Friday that the department was working with the State Bureau of Investigation on a separate death investigation. In that case, a body was reported in the area of East Rosa Parks Ave.

