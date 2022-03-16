Tuskegee police open second death investigation in less than a week

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police and the State Bureau of Investigation are working on a second death investigation in a matter of just days.

According to Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan, officers were called to the 100 block of Nancy Circle shortly before 9:45 p.m. Tuesday after someone reported finding a body.

Details on the person’s identity or cause of death have not been released.

Jordan previously confirmed on Friday that the department was working with the State Bureau of Investigation on a separate death investigation. In that case, a body was reported in the area of East Rosa Parks Ave.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.