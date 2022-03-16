Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Two arrests made in Ozark shooting

Ozark shooting left five people injured.
Ozark shooting left five people injured.(Abby Nelson)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE - Ozark police say an ongoing dispute between one of the victims and the suspects led to Tuesday night’s shooting in Ozark.

Footage and witness statements led to the identification of two suspects, Quadree Dontavis McDaniel and Lakevion Shider, according to police. Through their investigation, police learned that the two were hiding from law enforcement in Clio.

Both were apprehended with the assistance of several other agencies. They’ve each been charged with five counts of attempted murder.

Three people were taken to Dale Medical Center and have since been released.

Two others were taken to Southeast Medical Center and are in critical condition.

Ozark police were assisted by the Dale County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Corrections K-9 unit, Barbour County Sheriff’s Office, Clio Police, Lousiville Police and the Dale County Probation and Parole.

PREVIOUS - Two people have been charged in Tuesday night’s shooting that left five people injured in Ozark.

Da'Mier McDaniel
Da'Mier McDaniel(Dale County Jail)

Ozark Police Chief Charles Ward confirmed to News4 that Lakevion Shider and Da’Mier McDaniel were both arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

Lakevion Shider
Lakevion Shider(Dale County Jail)

Shider is charged with five counts of attempted murder while McDaniel is charged with five counts of aggravated assault and five counts of attempted murder according to the Dale County Sheriff’s Office website.

The shooting happened at 5:20 p.m. on Andrews Avenue at the intersection of US 231.

Five people were transported to Dale Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Jerimiah Walker, charged with capital murder, is free after a judge granted him bail.
Montgomery capital murder suspect granted $500K bail
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Five finalists have been named in the search for the next superintendent of Montgomery Public...
5 finalists named in Montgomery Public Schools superintendent search
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Macon County District 4 Commissioner Robert “Mike” Berry died on March 14, 2022.
Macon County Commissioner Robert ‘Mike’ Berry dies

Latest News

A couple instances of large hail are possible today.
Watching a few severe weather threats
Tuskegee police and the State Bureau of Investigation are working on a second death...
Tuskegee police open second death investigation in less than a week
The investment will initially create 50 new jobs.
Bottling company to invest $112M in new Opelika production facility
YMCA holding youth summer camp sign up Saturday
YMCA holding youth summer camp sign up Saturday
YMCA holding summer camp sign-up
YMCA holding summer camp sign-up