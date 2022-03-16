Two arrests made in Ozark shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE - Ozark police say an ongoing dispute between one of the victims and the suspects led to Tuesday night’s shooting in Ozark.

Footage and witness statements led to the identification of two suspects, Quadree Dontavis McDaniel and Lakevion Shider, according to police. Through their investigation, police learned that the two were hiding from law enforcement in Clio.

Both were apprehended with the assistance of several other agencies. They’ve each been charged with five counts of attempted murder.

Three people were taken to Dale Medical Center and have since been released.

Two others were taken to Southeast Medical Center and are in critical condition.

Ozark police were assisted by the Dale County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Corrections K-9 unit, Barbour County Sheriff’s Office, Clio Police, Lousiville Police and the Dale County Probation and Parole.

PREVIOUS - Two people have been charged in Tuesday night’s shooting that left five people injured in Ozark.

Da'Mier McDaniel (Dale County Jail)

Ozark Police Chief Charles Ward confirmed to News4 that Lakevion Shider and Da’Mier McDaniel were both arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

Lakevion Shider (Dale County Jail)

Shider is charged with five counts of attempted murder while McDaniel is charged with five counts of aggravated assault and five counts of attempted murder according to the Dale County Sheriff’s Office website.

The shooting happened at 5:20 p.m. on Andrews Avenue at the intersection of US 231.

Five people were transported to Dale Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

