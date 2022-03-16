Victim in Friday Tuskegee death investigation identified

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified the person at the center of a death investigation in Tuskegee.

Tuskegee police said units responded to the area of East Rosa Parks Ave., locally known as East Northside Street, around 6:40 a.m. on Friday in reference to a deceased person.

ALEA said the victim has since been identified as Vashion Jerido, 37, of Tuskegee.

Tuskegee police and the State Bureau of Investigation are working jointly on the case.

No other details, including Jerido’s cause of death, were immediately available. This is the first of two death investigations in less than a week being jointly investigated by ALEA and Tuskegee police. The other was launched after a body was found Tuesday.

