Watching a few potential severe weather threats

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms have impacted parts of our area today. Not only have they produced localized heavy rain, but at times they have also brought lots of lightning and even some hail! Although most of the storms have moved out of our area, our threat is not over just yet; a few isolated showers still exist, but as the evening progresses the coverage of any wet weather will start to decrease.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected today. (WSFA 12 News)

Late afternoon sunshine will keep temperatures in the 60s until the sun sets...

A brief lull in rain arrives tonight and tomorrow. After a foggy start, sun and clouds will boost temperatures into the 70s for St. Patrick’s Day.

Sun and a few clouds for Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

Then comes another system for Thursday night and Friday.

That one will bring widespread rain and some thunderstorms to Central Alabama. There is a low-end level 2-of-4 threat for some strong to severe storms with that system on Friday.

The highest rain coverage will be from sunrise Friday through the middle of the afternoon.

Severe weather will be possible Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

Then we’re dry for several days heading into the weekend. Saturday will be a bit cooler in the 60s, but 70s return for Sunday and Monday with a good helping of sunshine each afternoon.

The mornings will be cooler down in the lower and middle 40s. A couple of upper 30s are possible in rural and low-lying locations.

Temperatures are up and down over the next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Yet another system then arrives for the middle of next week. That one bears watching as there will be a multi-day severe weather event associated with it from parts of the Southern Plains to the Deep South. It’s too early for any additional details, but that system is certainly on our radar for the Tuesday night through Thursday period.

