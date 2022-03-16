Watching a few severe weather threats

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible at times today as an area of low pressure sits over the state Today’s rain coverage will be much lower than yesterday’s around 40-50%.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected today. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will hit the upper 60s to around 70 thanks to pockets of sunshine mixed in. Some hail will be possible with any mature storms, but most will remain below severe limits. Severe hail, by definition, is at least 1″ in diameter.

A brief lull in rain arrives tonight and tomorrow. After a foggy start, sun and clouds will boost temperatures into the 70s for St. Patrick’s Day. Then comes another system for Thursday night and Friday.

Sun and a few clouds for Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

That one will bring widespread rain and some thunderstorms to Central Alabama. There is a low-end level 2-of-4 threat for some strong to severe storms with that system on Friday.

The highest rain coverage will be from sunrise Friday through the middle of the afternoon.

Severe weather will be possible Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

Then we’re dry for several days heading into the weekend. Saturday will be a bit cooler in the 60s, but 70s return for Sunday and Monday with a good helping of sunshine each afternoon.

The mornings will be cooler down in the lower and middle 40s. A couple of upper 30s are possible in rural and low-lying locations.

Temperatures are up and down over the next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Yet another system then arrives for the middle of next week. That one bears watching as there will be a multi-day severe weather event associated with it from parts of the Southern Plains to the Deep South. It’s too early for any additional details, but that system is certainly on our radar for the Tuesday night through Thursday period.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.