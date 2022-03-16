Advertise
YMCA of Greater Montgomery opens registration for Summer Camp this weekend

Montgomery YMCA logo. FIle photo. Note: This is not the Grandview YMCA location.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Now that spring is here, the YMCA of Greater Montgomery wants to make sure you’re ready for summer, and your kids are busy while they’re out of school.

The Grandview Family YMCA Summer Day Camp offers an invaluable experience for kindergarten through 8th-grade children. The program helps them unplug from the age of technology by stepping out into nature for a time of exploration.

Day camp at Grandview is an action-packed outdoor experience led by highly trained and imaginative YMCA staff, located on 190 wooded acres with two beautiful lakes. It has a water park, lap pool, an airnasium, fishing pond, athletic fields, hiking trails, mud pit, disc golf, ga-ga pits, an archery range, art and game room, and a gymnasium, all led by qualified counselors.

YMCA officials added that children gain the confidence to make friends and grow as individuals.

Camp Grandview Day Camp runs May 24 through August 5, and the cost is $130 per week for YMCA members $155 per week for non-members with a $10 discount per child with each week paid in full. Sign-up is being held on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

YMCA said transportation is available from Montgomery. Parents can drop their children at the Montgomery YMCA Soccer Branch at 300 Brown Springs Road between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. The bus returns around 4:30 p.m., and children must be picked up by 6 p.m.

For more info, call (334) 290-9622 or visit ymcamontgomery.org.

