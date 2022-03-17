Advertise
11-year-old killed in Sunday crash on I-65 in Lowndes County

An 11-year-old is dead following a six-vehicle wreck on Interstate 65 in Lowndes County,...
An 11-year-old is dead following a six-vehicle wreck on Interstate 65 in Lowndes County, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An 11-year-old is dead following a six-vehicle wreck on Interstate 65 in Lowndes County on Sunday, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

Troopers say the wreck happened at 3:44 p.m. near the 153 mile marker, which is 10 miles east of Hayneville. The 11-year-old was fatally injured when a 1999 Freightliner tractor-trailer hit the 2016 Nissan Maxima the child was a passenger in. The Maxima was forced off the road.

The tractor-trailer then hit a 2009 Toyota Camry, then a 2018 Toyota Camry, according to troopers. The 2018 Camry was forced into the back of a 2011 Toyota 4Runner and a 2013 Ford C-Max.

The 11-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers did not release the child’s name.

According to troopers, four people were taken to Baptist Medical Center South for treatment, while one person was flown to UAB Hospital in Birmingham. An infant and a 4-year-old were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the cause of the wreck.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

