16-year-old killed in Elmore County wreck

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that a 16-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Old Salem Road in Elmore County on March 16, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that a teenager was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Elmore County.

The wreck happened at about 6 p.m. Wednesday on Old Salem Road, approximately 10 miles south of Wetumpka.

Troopers say a 16-year-old from Wetumpka was driving a Toyota Tundra that went off the road and struck a tree. Troopers say the vehicle then caught fire.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name was not released.

Troopers are still investigating.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

