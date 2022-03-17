16-year-old killed in Elmore County wreck

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that a teenager was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Elmore County.

The wreck happened at about 6 p.m. Wednesday on Old Salem Road, approximately 10 miles south of Wetumpka.

Troopers say a 16-year-old from Wetumpka was driving a Toyota Tundra that went off the road and struck a tree. Troopers say the vehicle then caught fire.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name was not released.

Troopers are still investigating.

