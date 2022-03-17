$2.5K reward offered in 2021 Butler County double homicide

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A $2,500 reward is now being offered for any information leading to the arrest of suspects involved in a double homicide from mid-2021.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Devante Ladalvin Section and Isiah Ryhem Maxwell, both 28-year-old Conecuh County residents, were found dead on June 2, 2021.

The victims’ bodies were recovered from a burned vehicle in a field on Mt. Pisgah Road in Butler County.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office determined that the men had been murdered.

Authorities said both men were last seen alive the night before the vehicle was located.

To date, no motive or suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information regarding the homicides is asked to call the police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.

