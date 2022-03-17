Advertise
$2.5K reward offered in 2021 Butler County double homicide

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, 28-year-old Devante Ladalvin Section (left) and 28-year-old Isiah Ryhem Maxwell (right), both of Conecuh County, were found dead on June 2, 2021. They were found in a burnt vehicle in a field on Mt. Pisgah Road in Butler County.(Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A $2,500 reward is now being offered for any information leading to the arrest of suspects involved in a double homicide from mid-2021.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Devante Ladalvin Section and Isiah Ryhem Maxwell, both 28-year-old Conecuh County residents, were found dead on June 2, 2021.

The victims’ bodies were recovered from a burned vehicle in a field on Mt. Pisgah Road in Butler County.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office determined that the men had been murdered.

Authorities said both men were last seen alive the night before the vehicle was located.

To date, no motive or suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information regarding the homicides is asked to call the police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

