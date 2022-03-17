Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

60-year-old man killed after being swept away by floodwater in Birmingham

Flooding along 21st Street S in Birmingham
Flooding along 21st Street S in Birmingham
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 60-year-old man was killed during Wednesday’s flash flood event in downtown Birmingham.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner, Joseva Lawrence Speed was walking in the 800 block of 24th St S around 3:00 p.m. yesterday when he was swept away by swift moving water.

Speed had been attempting to get into a family member’s vehicle when he was swept away.

He died at St. Vincent’s Hospital a short time later.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda and Stephen Miller
Scottsboro officer shoots wife, kills himself
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that a 16-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle...
16-year-old killed in Elmore County wreck
Willie Reeves has been convicted of killing his wife.
Man convicted for 2019 murder of wife
First responders attend to a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in downtown Montgomery on...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in downtown Montgomery
An investigation is underway after a man was shot near the Montgomery Police Department’s...
Man shot near Montgomery police headquarters

Latest News

Students in the Butler County Schools system will have a virtual learning day on Friday,...
Friday to be virtual day for Butler County Schools students
Rain and storms are likely Friday morning and afternoon.
Beautiful today, severe risk tomorrow
COSA, law enforcement tackling opioid epidemic
COSA, law enforcement tackling opioid epidemic
Authorities suspect arson after school buses at McDavid-Jones Elementary School in Citronelle,...
Arson suspected after school buses burned in Citronelle