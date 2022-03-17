Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

‘An Ordinary Soldier’ for now; Ukrainian athlete plans to compete at The World Games 2022

Athlete, Ukrainian soldier Stanislav Horuna
Athlete, Ukrainian soldier Stanislav Horuna(The World Games)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Stanislav Horuna was captain of Ukraine’s national karate team and preparing to compete in The World Games 2022 in Birmingham this July. Then Russia invaded Ukraine. Now, Horuna is patrolling the streets of his hometown Lviv as “an ordinary soldier” but says he is still planning to compete at The World Games 2022.

“I have qualified for those Games so I have the opportunity to participate in this great competition,” Horuna told Polish newspaper Fakt, an interview that was picked up by the publication Around the Rings.

When asked if he will be able to compete, Horuna said, “Yes, I do believe it.”

The 33-year-old won the bronze medal in karate at the Tokyo Olympics last summer and the gold medal at The World Games 2017, which took place in Wroclaw, Poland.

Earlier this month, The World Games 2022 banned athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus from participating in the international, multi-sport competition that takes place in Birmingham July 7 -17.

Athlete, Ukrainian soldier Stanislav Horuna
Athlete, Ukrainian soldier Stanislav Horuna(Servolle Xavier | The World Games)

“To say our thoughts and prayers are with Stanislav Horuna and the people of Ukraine is an understatement,” said The World Games 2022 CEO Nick Sellers. “Our hope is this horrific war will soon end and we can welcome all the qualifying athletes from Ukraine to compete in Birmingham.”

Horuna has been posting scenes from Ukraine to his 96,000 followers on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamhoruna/.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda and Stephen Miller
Scottsboro officer shoots wife, kills himself
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that a 16-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle...
16-year-old killed in Elmore County wreck
Willie Reeves has been convicted of killing his wife.
Man convicted for 2019 murder of wife
First responders attend to a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in downtown Montgomery on...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in downtown Montgomery
An investigation is underway after a man was shot near the Montgomery Police Department’s...
Man shot near Montgomery police headquarters

Latest News

Nightly News exclusive: Alabamians left out of FEMA aid
Nightly News exclusive: Alabamians left out of FEMA aid
List of possible name changes for military bases, including Fort Benning
The Southern Livestock Exposition Rodeo (SLE Rodeo) has returned to Montgomery’s Garrett...
SLE Rodeo returns to Montgomery but parade canceled
This weekend: SLE Rodeo returns to Montgomery
This weekend: SLE Rodeo returns to Montgomery
Man arrested after stealing 70-ton crane
Man arrested after trying to steal 70-ton crane in Chilton County