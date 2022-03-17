‘An Ordinary Soldier’ for now; Ukrainian athlete plans to compete at The World Games 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Stanislav Horuna was captain of Ukraine’s national karate team and preparing to compete in The World Games 2022 in Birmingham this July. Then Russia invaded Ukraine. Now, Horuna is patrolling the streets of his hometown Lviv as “an ordinary soldier” but says he is still planning to compete at The World Games 2022.

“I have qualified for those Games so I have the opportunity to participate in this great competition,” Horuna told Polish newspaper Fakt, an interview that was picked up by the publication Around the Rings.

When asked if he will be able to compete, Horuna said, “Yes, I do believe it.”

The 33-year-old won the bronze medal in karate at the Tokyo Olympics last summer and the gold medal at The World Games 2017, which took place in Wroclaw, Poland.

Earlier this month, The World Games 2022 banned athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus from participating in the international, multi-sport competition that takes place in Birmingham July 7 -17.

Athlete, Ukrainian soldier Stanislav Horuna (Servolle Xavier | The World Games)

“To say our thoughts and prayers are with Stanislav Horuna and the people of Ukraine is an understatement,” said The World Games 2022 CEO Nick Sellers. “Our hope is this horrific war will soon end and we can welcome all the qualifying athletes from Ukraine to compete in Birmingham.”

Horuna has been posting scenes from Ukraine to his 96,000 followers on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamhoruna/.

