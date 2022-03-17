Beautiful today, severe risk tomorrow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Drier air is temporarily paying a visit to Alabama. The result? A foggy morning, but plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures in the mid-70s to follow.

Sunshine with some afternoon clouds today. (WSFA 12 News)

Great timing with it being St. Patrick’s Day! It won’t last, though, as we’ve got another storm system eyeing the region for tomorrow.

That one will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms to Central Alabama during the morning and afternoon hours. There is a level 2-of-4 threat for severe storms for a good chunk of the WSFA viewing area. The greatest risk for a couple of tornadoes, spotty damaging wind gusts and large hail will be from U.S. 80 southward, but we can’t rule out isolated problem areas elsewhere.

A level 2-of-4 risk for severe weather is in effect for Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

After the main batch of rain and storms slides through by later in the afternoon, we may see a couple of showers or storms attempt to develop since the cold front won’t actually push through until closer to midnight. This activity would be isolated at best.

Then we’re dry for several days heading through the weekend. Saturday will be a bit cooler in the upper 60s, but 70s return for Sunday and Monday with a good helping of sunshine each of those three days.

Sunshine and cooler temperatures this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

The mornings will be cooler down in the lower and middle 40s. A couple of upper 30s are possible in rural and low-lying locations, but no frost or freeze concerns this go-around.

Yet another system then arrives for the middle of next week. That one bears watching as there will be a multi-day severe weather event associated with it from parts of the Southern Plains to the Deep South. It appears that Tuesday night through Wednesday night is when our risk will be highest.

Rain and storms are likely Friday and again next week. (WSFA 12 News)

That’s when a cold front will push through, sending a round of rain and thunderstorms. Threats at this juncture are difficult to nail down, but all hazards will be possible based on the latest round of forecast model guidance.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.