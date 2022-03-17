Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Bill would move money from public schools to charter schools

New bill seeks to move some money from public schools to charter schools (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Erin Davis
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Money could be taken away from public schools in counties that also share a charter school. It’s part of a bill where county money would follow a student that transfers from a public school to a charter school.

Due to the way public schools match some of their funding and how charters schools don’t have to, opponents say this creates an unfair balance of funding.

“The students in our system are worth just as much as any public school student,” said Kennedi E, a student at University Charter School.

Moving public school money to a charter school as a student moves has opponents worried about the negative financial impact to public schools.

“What I’m concerned about is the fact that you’re trying to tell me that a local school system has to match that $90, which is $10 out of the local system, which is coming from the revenue office. But the charter school does not have to match,” said Rep. Dexter Grimsley.

They say this could create unfair funding. Sponsor of the bill, Rep. Terri Collins, disagrees.

“It would be of those local dollars of the local county,” said Collins.

“But it’s still 100%, but that is not the case with traditional schools,” said Rep. Barbara Drummond.

Without specific numbers available, Collins says based on her current bill she believes that’s inaccurate.

“To leave any city money behind, but for county money, for those students that live within that county, that only that money would follow per student,” said Collins.

Students like Kennedy, who says the movement of money to charter schools is needed.

“UCS is a place where students have the chance to realize their dreams and potential in such a small rural community and show me that there’s more of this rrual community than meets the eye,” said Kennedi.

Collins’ bill did not even receive a vote as the committee wants to wait for more details on the finances.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda and Stephen Miller
Scottsboro officer shoots wife, kills himself
Jerimiah Walker, charged with capital murder, is free after a judge granted him bail.
Montgomery capital murder suspect granted $500K bail
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Five finalists have been named in the search for the next superintendent of Montgomery Public...
5 finalists named in Montgomery Public Schools superintendent search
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor

Latest News

Alabama gubernatorial challenger Tim James is calling for a repeal of the state’s 2019 gas tax...
James: Repeal 2019 gas tax increase, sales tax on food
The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a record general fund budget that includes a...
House approves budget with state worker raise
A rally was held in the Statehouse Tuesday afternoon where advocates voiced their support for a...
Advocates rally against Alabama’s tax on groceries
An Alabama legislative committee has advanced a bill that would ban “divisive concepts” in...
Committee advances ‘divisive concepts’ bill without debate