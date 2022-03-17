Bill would move money from public schools to charter schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Money could be taken away from public schools in counties that also share a charter school. It’s part of a bill where county money would follow a student that transfers from a public school to a charter school.

Due to the way public schools match some of their funding and how charters schools don’t have to, opponents say this creates an unfair balance of funding.

“The students in our system are worth just as much as any public school student,” said Kennedi E, a student at University Charter School.

Moving public school money to a charter school as a student moves has opponents worried about the negative financial impact to public schools.

“What I’m concerned about is the fact that you’re trying to tell me that a local school system has to match that $90, which is $10 out of the local system, which is coming from the revenue office. But the charter school does not have to match,” said Rep. Dexter Grimsley.

They say this could create unfair funding. Sponsor of the bill, Rep. Terri Collins, disagrees.

“It would be of those local dollars of the local county,” said Collins.

“But it’s still 100%, but that is not the case with traditional schools,” said Rep. Barbara Drummond.

Without specific numbers available, Collins says based on her current bill she believes that’s inaccurate.

“To leave any city money behind, but for county money, for those students that live within that county, that only that money would follow per student,” said Collins.

Students like Kennedy, who says the movement of money to charter schools is needed.

“UCS is a place where students have the chance to realize their dreams and potential in such a small rural community and show me that there’s more of this rrual community than meets the eye,” said Kennedi.

Collins’ bill did not even receive a vote as the committee wants to wait for more details on the finances.

