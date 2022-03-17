Advertise
Council on Substance Abuse partners with law enforcement to fight opioid epidemic

By Bethany Davis
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Council on Substance Abuse is teaming up with law enforcement to get prescription drugs out of the wrong hands.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates 40% of opioid overdose deaths involve a prescription opioid. According to the CDC, there were more than 81,000 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. in the 12 month period that ended in May 2020. That’s the most significant number of drug overdoses ever recorded in a 12 month period. In Alabama, drug overdoses increased more than 20% in that same period.

COSA is now forming a partnership with law enforcement agencies in Montgomery, Elmore, and Lowndes Counties to display drop boxes that can collect prescription medications and donated mobile incinerators to get rid of those collected prescriptions.

The Council on Substance Abuse is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing alcohol and substance use prevention and recovery support services. COSA promotes the understanding that addiction is a preventable and treatable disease.

For more information about the organization’s programs and services, visit www.cosancadd.org.

