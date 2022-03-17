First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms approach Alabama by early Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat for strong and potential severe storms. After a beautiful Thursday, we are monitoring our next approaching system. Drier air has temporarily paid us a visit; we have been lucky enough to have plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures in the mid 70s today, which was great timing for our St. Patrick’s holiday! It won’t last though - that next weather maker is eyeing the region by sunrise tomorrow.

Widespread rain and thunderstorms will knock on the doorstep of western Alabama during the morning and then continue to push eastward as the afternoon progresses. There is a low threat for severe storms for a good chunk of the WSFA viewing area, and even a medium risk for our far southern counties.

Strong and potential severe storms roll through Alabama Friday... (WSFA 12 News)

The greatest risk for a couple of tornadoes, spotty damaging wind gusts and large hail will be along the U.S. 84 corridor, but we can’t rule out isolated problem areas elsewhere.

Friday morning and afternoon will feature strong and potential severe storms (WSFA 12 News)

After the main batch of rain and storms slides through by later in the afternoon, we may see a couple of showers or storms attempt to develop since the cold front won’t actually push through until closer to midnight. This activity would be isolated at best.

Then we’re dry for several days heading through the weekend. Saturday will be a bit cooler in the upper 60s, but 70s return for Sunday and Monday with a good helping of sunshine each of those three days.

Sunshine and cooler temperatures this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

The mornings will be cooler down in the lower and middle 40s. A couple of upper 30s are possible in rural and low-lying locations, but no frost or freeze concerns this go-around.

Yet another system then arrives for the middle of next week. That one bears watching as there will be a multi-day severe weather event associated with it from parts of the Southern Plains to the Deep South. It appears that Tuesday night through Wednesday night is when our risk will be highest.

Rain and storms are likely Friday and again next week. (WSFA 12 News)

That’s when a cold front will push through, sending a round of rain and thunderstorms. Threats at this juncture are difficult to nail down, but all hazards will be possible based on the latest round of forecast model guidance.

