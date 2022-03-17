Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Koch Industries to continue running 2 glass facilities in Russia

FILE - An advertising sign for Koch Industries is shown at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, July...
FILE - An advertising sign for Koch Industries is shown at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, July 30, 2019.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Koch Industries is planning to continue running two glass manufacturing facilities in Russia, saying it doesn’t want to hand over the plants to the Russian government.

Dave Robertson, president and COO of Koch Industries, said Koch doesn’t want to turn the plants over to the Russian government “so it can operate and benefit from them.”

Koch said if the Russian government had control of the facilities it could put their employees at greater risk.

Koch said it’s in compliance with all applicable sanctions, laws and regulations governing its relationships and transactions in the countries where it has operations.

A theater and swimming facility where hundreds were taking refuge was bombed. (CNN, Maxar Technologies, From Телеканал Дом, Maxim Kach, Azov Battalion)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda and Stephen Miller
Scottsboro officer shoots wife, kills himself
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that a 16-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle...
16-year-old killed in Elmore County wreck
Willie Reeves has been convicted of killing his wife.
Man convicted for 2019 murder of wife
First responders attend to a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in downtown Montgomery on...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in downtown Montgomery
An investigation is underway after a man was shot near the Montgomery Police Department’s...
Man shot near Montgomery police headquarters

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the Ireland Funds 30th National Gala at the National Building...
Biden’s St. Patrick’s Day scrambled by Irish PM’s COVID case
Students in the Butler County Schools system will have a virtual learning day on Friday,...
Friday to be virtual day for Butler County Schools students
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas
A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Rescuers search for survivors in smashed Mariupol theater