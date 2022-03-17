Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

More than 60 shots fired in Butler shootout, 3 injured

Three people were shot and a gas station was riddled with bullets Wednesday evening in Butler. At least 60 shots were fired during the altercation.
By Tom Williams
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - Three people were shot and a gas station was riddled with bullets Wednesday evening in Butler. At least 60 shots were fired during the altercation.

“It was outside and once it was over, they jumped in vehicles and took off,” Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said.

It was around 8 p.m. on Highway 10 when the gun battle broke out. Chief Huckeba said people were shooting in the McDonald’s parking lot and the Marathon gas station parking lot.

Several stray bullets hit the gas station and have been documented by police.

Two shooting victims were taken to local hospitals and one to a Meridian hospital. They are currently in stable condition.

“Right now, it’s too early in the investigation for us to say what was related to this. We do have some people of interest we are talking to. My investigators are working on it,” Huckeba said.

Chief Huckeba says senseless shootings have to stop.

“This is a small town. It makes me angry that this happened in our town,” Huckeba said. “We have good people here. We will see that the people that are responsible for this will be brought to justice. I do urge the public that if they know anything to please give us a call.”

If you have any information about this shooting or those involved, you’re asked to call Butler police at 205-459-3794.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda and Stephen Miller
Scottsboro officer shoots wife, kills himself
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that a 16-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle...
16-year-old killed in Elmore County wreck
Willie Reeves has been convicted of killing his wife.
Man convicted for 2019 murder of wife
First responders attend to a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in downtown Montgomery on...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in downtown Montgomery
An investigation is underway after a man was shot near the Montgomery Police Department’s...
Man shot near Montgomery police headquarters

Latest News

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms approach Alabama by early Friday
FIRST ALERT: New hour-by-hour walk through of future radar as we track strong to severe storms...
New hour-by-hour walk through of future radar as we track strong to severe storms Friday.
Deputies with the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office pulled up to the scene at Bethesda Church...
Police nab 2 goats that burglarized Alabama church
An Alabama legislative committee has advanced a lottery proposal as proponents try to get the...
Alabama House committee passes gambling bills
Alabama lawmakers have advanced a bill to ban a list of “divisive concepts” from being taught...
Alabama advances ‘divisive concepts’ bill on race, gender