Rare snake species found in Alabama for just the second time in 60 years

Eastern Indigo Snake
Eastern Indigo Snake(Billy Pope, ADCNR)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A wild-hatched Eastern Indigo Snake was found in Alabama yesterday. It was only the second sighting in our state in the last sixty years.

According to a Facebook post from the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, the young snake was found yesterday and is the product of natural pairings among those purposefully released in Conecuh National Forest.

The Eastern indigo snake
The Eastern indigo snake(Billy Pope, ADCNR)
2nd Eastern indigo snake found in Alabama in 60 years
2nd Eastern indigo snake found in Alabama in 60 years(Billy Pope, ADCNR)

Indigos are a federally listed protected species, and permits are required to interact with/handle these snakes. The Eastern indigo project started in 2006, and the program started releasing captive-raised indigos.

For more visit www.outdooralabama.com

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

