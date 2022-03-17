Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Report: Auburn Basketball Plane redirected due to mechanical issue

Auburn Basketball lands in Greenville
Auburn Basketball lands in Greenville(Auburn Basketball)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Reports say Auburn basketball’s team plane had to turn around on the way to Greenville, South Carolina due to mechanical issues.

Jeff Goodman with Stadium reports that Coach Bruce Pearl said there were issues with the water fuel line on the plane, and that the team was taking small private planes and a bus to make it to Greenville.

The good news is that the team landed safely in Greenville on Wednesday night.

Auburn plays Jacksonville State Friday at 11:40 a.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda and Stephen Miller
Scottsboro officer shoots wife, kills himself
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that a 16-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle...
16-year-old killed in Elmore County wreck
Willie Reeves has been convicted of killing his wife.
Man convicted for 2019 murder of wife
First responders attend to a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in downtown Montgomery on...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in downtown Montgomery
An investigation is underway after a man was shot near the Montgomery Police Department’s...
Man shot near Montgomery police headquarters

Latest News

University of Pennsylvania transgender athlete Lia Thomas swims in a preliminary heat for the...
Transgender woman posts top time in 500 prelims at NCAAs
Troy will play Alabama in the first round of the WNIT.
Troy to play Alabama in first found of WNIT
Head Coach Bryan Harsin and the Tigers will face their first true test of the 2021 season by...
Bryan Harsin addresses the media after Auburn’s first spring football practice
Troy University head softball coach Beth Mullins
Beth Mullins resigns as Troy softball coach