Shuttlesworth Day to honor Birmingham civil rights leader

The late Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth, Jr. Source: WBRC
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Birmingham plans to honor its most prominent civil rights leader, the late Rev. Fred L. Shuttlesworth, this coming week on the 100th anniversary of his birthday.

Mayor Randall Woodfin will proclaim Friday as Fred Shuttlesworth Day to coincide with his March 18 birthday. The proclamation will be released during an event at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, and the museum will offer free tours as part of the celebration. 

Shuttlesworth died in 2011. He became pastor of Bethel Baptist Church in Birmingham in 1953 and soon emerged as a key Black leader in what was sometimes called the most segregated city in America.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

