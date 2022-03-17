SLE Rodeo, other events happening this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The SLE Rodeo is coming back to Montgomery this weekend! The greatest show on dirt is bringing in some of the best cowboys and cowgirls in the country. The rodeo officially kicks off with a parade through downtown Montgomery Friday at Noon. Then the activities continue all weekend long. You don’t want to miss the SLE Rodeo.

If you’re in Selma this weekend, The 46th annual historic Selma Tour of Homes is happening! It will be a showcase of historic homes, museums, businesses and art.

Musical theater fans listen up, an all-time favorite Little Shop of Horrors is currently running at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival! You have until April 3rd to catch this on stage!

All you dog lovers out there head to Lee County this weekend. On Saturday in Auburn, the morning will start with a Tails & Trails 3k for you and your dogs. That event is followed by Bark in The Park. There will be educational booths, local pet vendors, door prizes, and dog-friendly activities. There will even be rescue dogs w available for adoption. Bark in the Park starts at 9 a.m. and is free to attend.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama:

We can’t wait to see you on the town!

