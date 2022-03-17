Advertise
SLE Rodeo returns to Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Southern Livestock Exposition Rodeo (SLE Rodeo) has returned to Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum.

The rodeo, which calls itself the ‘Greatest Show on Dirt” will bring in some of the best cowboys and cowgirls in the country. The fun started Wednesday with the Miracle Rodeo whose proceeds benefited the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch.

The rodeo’s events officially kick off with a parade through downtown Montgomery on Friday. The ProRodeo Performances feature saddle bronc, bareback riding, bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, and WPRA breakaway roping. The events begin at 7 p.m. Friday, a matinee performance at 1 p.m. Saturday and evening performance at 7 p.m. and matinee performance Sunday 2 p.m.

Children’s events for the Nightly SLE Rodeo Performances include:

  • Stick Horse Rodeo at 5:45 p.m. (free activity, with an SLE Rodeo ticket purchase) (both nights).
  • Mutton Bustin’ during the show (Friday).
  • Junior Beef Expo & Junior Swine Expo Parade of Champions (Saturday).

“Enjoy edge-of-your-set action during Ultimate Bullfighters and all the featured western entertainment and laughs brought to you by World Champion Trick Roper Rider Kiesner. Don’t miss this good, old-fashioned family fun!” the SLE Rodeo says.

Tickets are available for pre-purchase online or at the Garrett Coliseum box office. Premium tickets are $25, general adult tickets are $20 and general child tickets are $10. Children 12 and under can get in free with a paid adult with the presentation of a completed coloring sheet available for print online.

