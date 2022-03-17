Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Two Hoover teens killed in Geneva County crash

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson has identified the two teens killed in a Geneva County crash Thursday morning.

19-year-old Ashutosh Tamhane and 18-year-old Madhav Praveen from Hoover were both pronounced dead at 11;40 a.m. this morning at the scene.

Sheriff Tony Helms says it happened at the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 153. That’s about five miles west of Samson.

Early information from witnesses that saw the crash, indicate the vehicle was travelling from Highway 153 onto Highway 52, but did not stop. The vehicle was hit by some type of delivery truck according to Helms.

At least one other person was in the vehicle with the two teens.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Amanda and Stephen Miller
Scottsboro officer shoots wife, kills himself
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that a 16-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle...
16-year-old killed in Elmore County wreck
Willie Reeves has been convicted of killing his wife.
Man convicted for 2019 murder of wife
First responders attend to a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in downtown Montgomery on...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in downtown Montgomery
An investigation is underway after a man was shot near the Montgomery Police Department’s...
Man shot near Montgomery police headquarters

Latest News

Strong and potential severe storms roll through Alabama Friday...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms approach Alabama by early Friday
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, 28-year-old Devante Ladalvin Section (left) and...
$2.5K reward offered in 2021 Butler County double homicide
The Rundown
SLE Rodeo, other events happening this weekend
The late Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth, Jr. Source: WBRC
Shuttlesworth Day to honor Birmingham civil rights leader