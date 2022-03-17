‘We believed in Auburn and loved it’: Beloved bookstore closes after 56 years

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Loveliest Village on the Plains is feeling sorrow as a beloved bookstore permanently closed its doors this week.

Anders Bookstore is the second oldest in Auburn - being open for 56 years. The store was previously owned by the family of Auburn Mayor Ron Anders.

‘We believed in Auburn and loved it’: Beloved bookstore permanently closes doors (Source: WTVM)

In 2020, the City of Auburn Planning Commission approved the use of the current location of Anders Bookstore for a new hotel site. According to the plans, it will be a five-story hotel with 177 rooms. It will also include a restaurant, conference hall and fitness center; however, this approval didn’t come without opposition mainly due to lack of planned parking.

Anders Bookstore is located at 212 W Magnolia Avenue in Auburn.

