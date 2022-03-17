Advertise
‘We believed in Auburn and loved it’: Beloved bookstore closes after 56 years

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Loveliest Village on the Plains is feeling sorrow as a beloved bookstore permanently closed its doors this week.

Anders Bookstore is the second oldest in Auburn - being open for 56 years. The store was previously owned by the family of Auburn Mayor Ron Anders.

In 2020, the City of Auburn Planning Commission approved the use of the current location of Anders Bookstore for a new hotel site. According to the plans, it will be a five-story hotel with 177 rooms. It will also include a restaurant, conference hall and fitness center; however, this approval didn’t come without opposition mainly due to lack of planned parking.

Anders Bookstore is located at 212 W Magnolia Avenue in Auburn.

