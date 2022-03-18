Advertise
$1M investment coming to south Alabama manufacturing facility

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Conecuh County manufacturing facility is getting a $1 million investment to become more efficient and environmentally friendly.

According to Made in Alabama, Tenax Corp. is planning to make the investment in its Evergreen facility. The growth project will create nearly a dozen jobs and is expected to be complete by Fall 2022.

“The Tenax expansion is providing the spark our community needs to demonstrate Conecuh County is the place to be,” Jessica Dent, director of Conecuh County Economic Development told Made in Alabama.

Tenax is known for its trademark orange plastic safety fencing and netting. The company also makes specialty products for netting, pipe protection, construction, agriculture, gardening and DIY applications.

The Evergreen facility has been in operation since 1992.

