Alabama falls to Notre Dame in NCAA Tournament, ends season at 19-14

SAN DIEGO, CA. (WBRC) - Alabama falls to Notre Dame, 78-64 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, ending their season.

Alabama star point guard Jahvon Quinerly left early in the first half of their game against Notre Dame with what looked to be a knee injury.

Quinerly, the team’s leader in assists tried to drive to the basket, but fell in pain. He was helped to the locker room by two trainers and would not return to the game. So far, there is no word on the severity of the injury.

The first half of the game remained fairly close throughout, with both teams trading leads in the first 20 minutes. Notre Dame would grab their largest lead of the game in the winding minutes of the half, taking an eight point lead, before the Crimson Tide fought back to go into halftime down by five. Notre Dame shot over 59% from the field in the first period, and over 75% from three point range. Fighting Irish guard Cormac Ryan led his team with more 18 points at halftime, while Jaden Shackleford led the Tide with eight points.

The Fighting Irish’s hot shooting continued in the second half, and Alabama could not find an answer, trailing by as much as 16.

Cormac Ryan led both teams in scoring with 29 points. Keon Ellis led the Tide in scoring with 16 points.

Alabama finishes the season with a 19-14 record. Notre Dame moves on to face Texas Tech in the Round of 32.

Final from San Diego pic.twitter.com/VmYP7iBAsN — Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) March 18, 2022

