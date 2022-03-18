First Alert Weather Day: Severe threat ending soon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today was a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat for strong and severe thunderstorms across the WSFA 12 News viewing area... thankfully, the leftover risk we have for storms right now is rather low and it will be zero within the next few hours.

Widespread rain and thunderstorms impacted central and south Alabama earlier today; damaging winds, hail and a few tornado warnings were all seen somewhere across our area, but the most intense activity was in our southern counties. An isolated, second round of storms is possible, but not probable for parts of our region now through the early evening.

Not every single community was impacted by severe weather today, but almost everyone dealt with rain and intense rumble.

After today’s severe weather event, we’re dry for several days. Saturday will be a bit cooler in the upper 60s, but 70s return for Sunday and Monday with a good helping of sunshine each of those days. The mornings will be cooler down in the lower 40s. Some upper 30s are even possible, but no frost or freeze concerns this go-around.

Another strong storm system then arrives for the middle of next week.

A nice weekend forecast is expected, but we are also watching the potential for more storms next week... (WSFA 12 News)

That one also bears watching as there will be a multi-day severe weather event associated with it from parts of the Southern Plains to the Deep South. It appears that Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon is when our risk will be highest.

That’s when a cold front will push through, sending a round of rain and thunderstorms. Threats at this juncture are difficult to nail down, but all hazards will be possible based on the latest round of forecast model guidance.

Temperatures will warm up for Tuesday and Wednesday, but cool back down a little bit towards the end of next week.

