First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms likely today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat for strong and severe thunderstorms across the entirety of the WSFA 12 News viewing area...

Today's severe risk is a level 3-of-4 for everyone. (WSFA 12 News)

Widespread rain and thunderstorms are knocking on the doorstep of West Alabama early this morning. This activity will continue to push eastward through the morning and into the afternoon. Within this activity exists the threat for severe weather.

Everyone has been upgraded to a level 3-of-4 medium risk as it has become more evident that severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind gusts will affect our area.

Today's storms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. (WSFA 12 News)

Not every single community will be impacted by severe weather today, but the risk is certainly substantial. It’s important to have multiple ways to receive watches, warnings and other pertinent weather information all day long.

It would also be a good idea to charge any electronics like phones, have your severe weather kit ready to go and know what your plan is in the event that severe weather threatens your location.

Timing for today's severe weather threat. (WSFA 12 News)

After today’s severe weather event, we’re dry for several days. Saturday will be a bit cooler in the upper 60s, but 70s return for Sunday and Monday with a good helping of sunshine each of those days. The mornings will be cooler down in the lower 40s. Some upper 30s are even possible, but no frost or freeze concerns this go-around.

Another strong storm system then arrives for the middle of next week. That one also bears watching as there will be a multi-day severe weather event associated with it from parts of the Southern Plains to the Deep South. It appears that Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon is when our risk will be highest.

Temperatures will fluctuate a bit over the next week. (WSFA 12 News)

That’s when a cold front will push through, sending a round of rain and thunderstorms. Threats at this juncture are difficult to nail down, but all hazards will be possible based on the latest round of forecast model guidance.

Temperatures will warm up for Tuesday and Wednesday, but cool back down a little bit towards the end of next week.

