Food for Thought 3/18

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High scores

Wood Pecan Company (3301 Ashley Rd.): 100

Sanctuary Cigars (7813 Vaughn Rd.): 99

Torch Cigar Bar (1801 W. 3rd St.): 98

Great American Grill (1600 Interstate Park Dr.): 98

Wendy’s (833 Ann St.): 98

DQ Grill & Chill (3160 Taylor Rd.): 98

Jozettie’s Cupcakes (1404 S. Decatur St.): 98

Salsaritas (8015 Vaughn Rd.): 98

Subway (4746 Mobile Hwy.): 98

Low scores

Ja Verai Mai - Petro Plus (4259 S. Court St.): 68

Priority items: birds nesting in establishment; moldy orange juice; mold in ice/drink machines; chemicals stored too close to food

Citgo (1192 West Blvd.): 74

Priority items: chicken, corn dogs, egg rolls & other food in display warmer at improper temperature; dishes used without proper sanitation

Wing Master 2 (3430 Atlanta Hwy.): 79

Priority items: dishes used without proper sanitation; chemicals stored too close to food

