Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Governor Kay Ivey makes a visit to the City of Ozark

Governor Kay Ivey makes a visit to the City of Ozark
Governor Kay Ivey makes a visit to the City of Ozark(Governor Kay Ivey makes a visit to the City of Ozark)
By Abby Nelson
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Ozark was visited by Governor Kay Ivey Friday, who spoke on the importance of small businesses in our state.

“I will be the champion for companies like this any day of the week.”

Governor Ivey’s message was strong, as she showed her support for two homegrown Alabama businesses.

“Home grown businesses will be here for a long time they are not here one day and gone the next they are here for the duration and that is good for the locals and the state.”

In 2019, according to the Small Business Administration there were almost 400 thousand small businesses in the state.

“Alabama companies are showing off all of what Alabama has to offer folks the “Made in Alabama” brand is committed to bringing back “Made in America.”

Ivey thanked the workers of Motobilt and Brauer Aerospace for their dedication to their businesses. Noting that local officials support is also a key factor to success.

“That having strong leadership at the local level you’re confident that your company can achieve success.”

Governor Ivey is also leading her opponents in recent polls, however, she says the the poll that truly matters will be May 24th, Election Day.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms likely today
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that a 16-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle...
16-year-old killed in Elmore County wreck
Eastern Indigo Snake
Rare snake species found in Alabama for just the second time in 60 years
A vigil for 16-year-old Gardner Cameron was held at the Elmore County High School football...
Vigil held for Elmore County student killed in wreck
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9

Latest News

Ozark Severe Weather
Several reports of damage in Dale County as storms enter Wiregrass area
12 Talk: COVID vaccination clinic
12 Talk: COVID vaccination clinic
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms likely today
Five finalists in the search for the next superintendent of Montgomery Public Schools will...
Interview times set for 5 Montgomery Public Schools superintendent finalists