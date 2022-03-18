Interview times set for 5 Montgomery Public Schools superintendent finalists

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is moving forward with the process to select a new superintendent.

Five finalists were recently announced. Now, MPS says it has scheduled interviews with each candidate, starting the week of March 28.

Dr. Melvin Brown - Superintendent, Reynoldsburg City Schools, Ohio, will interview on March 28

Dr. Anthony Lewis - Superintendent, Lawrence Public Schools Board of Education, Kansas, will interview on March 31

Dr. Marla Sheppard - Deputy Chief of Academics, KIPP Public Schools Board of Education, Texas, will interview on April 4

Dr. Donald Warren- Deputy Superintendent, Griffin-Spalding County Schools Board of Education, Georgia, will interview on April 5

Dr. Avis Williams- Superintendent, Selma City Schools Board of Education, Alabama, will interview on April 7

The public is encouraged to attend the interviews, which will be held at Carver High School starting at 6 p.m. each evening.

A total of 73 people started the application process, and 40 of those completed it. That number was narrowed down to the current five by the Alabama Association of School Boards.

The selected candidate will take over for Ann Roy Moore, who is retiring this summer.

