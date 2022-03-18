Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Interview times set for 5 Montgomery Public Schools superintendent finalists

Five finalists in the search for the next superintendent of Montgomery Public Schools will...
Five finalists in the search for the next superintendent of Montgomery Public Schools will begin their interviews starting on March 28.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is moving forward with the process to select a new superintendent.

Five finalists were recently announced. Now, MPS says it has scheduled interviews with each candidate, starting the week of March 28.

  • Dr. Melvin Brown- Superintendent, Reynoldsburg City Schools, Ohio, will interview on March 28
  • Dr. Anthony Lewis- Superintendent, Lawrence Public Schools Board of Education, Kansas, will interview on March 31
  • Dr. Marla Sheppard- Deputy Chief of Academics, KIPP Public Schools Board of Education, Texas, will interview on April 4
  • Dr. Donald Warren- Deputy Superintendent, Griffin-Spalding County Schools Board of Education, Georgia, will interview on April 5
  • Dr. Avis Williams- Superintendent, Selma City Schools Board of Education, Alabama, will interview on April 7

The public is encouraged to attend the interviews, which will be held at Carver High School starting at 6 p.m. each evening.

A total of 73 people started the application process, and 40 of those completed it. That number was narrowed down to the current five by the Alabama Association of School Boards.

The selected candidate will take over for Ann Roy Moore, who is retiring this summer.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms likely today
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that a 16-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle...
16-year-old killed in Elmore County wreck
Eastern Indigo Snake
Rare snake species found in Alabama for just the second time in 60 years
A vigil for 16-year-old Gardner Cameron was held at the Elmore County High School football...
Vigil held for Elmore County student killed in wreck
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9

Latest News

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms likely today
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Tenax is known for its trademark orange plastic safety fencing and netting. The company also...
$1M investment coming to south Alabama manufacturing facility
First responders search for victims at a mobile home park where severe weather destroyed nine...
Multiple injuries reported after storm strikes mobile home in Atmore