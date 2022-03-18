Man charged in armed robbery at Montgomery gas station
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a suspect in a Wednesday night armed robbery case.
Capt. Saba Coleman confirmed 28-year-old Andrew Pollard Jr., is charged with first-degree robbery for an incident that happened around 11 p.m. in the 1300 block of Eastern Boulevard.
Court documents indicate Pollard walked into a gas station, armed with a rifle and a handgun, and demanded money.
The suspect fled the scene with approximately $2,400 in cash, the filings stated.
Pollard was arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility on Thursday. He has since been released on a $60,000 bail.
Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.