Man charged in armed robbery at Montgomery gas station

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a suspect in a Wednesday night armed robbery case.

Capt. Saba Coleman confirmed 28-year-old Andrew Pollard Jr., is charged with first-degree robbery for an incident that happened around 11 p.m. in the 1300 block of Eastern Boulevard.

Court documents indicate Pollard walked into a gas station, armed with a rifle and a handgun, and demanded money.

The suspect fled the scene with approximately $2,400 in cash, the filings stated.

Pollard was arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility on Thursday. He has since been released on a $60,000 bail.

