Man charged in armed robbery at Montgomery gas station

Andrew Pollard Jr is charged with first-degree robbery in connection to a March 16, 2022...
Andrew Pollard Jr is charged with first-degree robbery in connection to a March 16, 2022 incident in Montgomery.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a suspect in a Wednesday night armed robbery case.

Capt. Saba Coleman confirmed 28-year-old Andrew Pollard Jr., is charged with first-degree robbery for an incident that happened around 11 p.m. in the 1300 block of Eastern Boulevard.

Court documents indicate Pollard walked into a gas station, armed with a rifle and a handgun, and demanded money.

The suspect fled the scene with approximately $2,400 in cash, the filings stated.

Pollard was arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility on Thursday. He has since been released on a $60,000 bail.

