Man charged with attempted murder in January Troy shooting

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to a January shooting in Pike County, according to court filings.

Law enforcement officers traveled to north Georgia Thursday to take Andre Dean Kennedy, 19, of Brundidge, into custody at the Paulding County jail. He was then transported to the Troy city jail where he was processed and then transferred to the Pike County jail.

Court documents indicate the arrest stems from a shooting on Jan. 24, during which prosecutors contend that Kennedy shot at Jadakis McKinney, hitting him twice, then leaving him bleeding in the roadway.

A motive for the shooting was not clear.

Kennedy is being held on a bail of $75,000.

