Several reports of damage in Dale County as storms enter Wiregrass area

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County Emergency Management has received several reports of floods as a result of storms moving into the Wiregrass Friday afternoon.

EMA Director Willie Worsham said they received the first call Friday morning at 11:50 a.m. reporting dime-sized hail. The hail lasted around two minutes.

Other damage reports can be viewed below:

11:54 Andrews Ave @ W. College; the roadway is flooded. An officer on the scene said the roadway was passable.

11:57 Lowery Rd @ Deese Rd; flooded

12:14 Roy Parker Rd Between N Union Ave and Troy St; flooded

12:24 Jernigan Rd @ Hawridge Rd; flooded.

