Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Several reports of damage in Dale County as storms enter Wiregrass area

By Anthony Thomas
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County Emergency Management has received several reports of floods as a result of storms moving into the Wiregrass Friday afternoon.

EMA Director Willie Worsham said they received the first call Friday morning at 11:50 a.m. reporting dime-sized hail. The hail lasted around two minutes.

Other damage reports can be viewed below:

  • 11:54 Andrews Ave @ W. College; the roadway is flooded. An officer on the scene said the roadway was passable.
  • 11:57 Lowery Rd @ Deese Rd; flooded
  • 12:14 Roy Parker Rd Between N Union Ave and Troy St; flooded
  • 12:24 Jernigan Rd @ Hawridge Rd; flooded.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms likely today
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that a 16-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle...
16-year-old killed in Elmore County wreck
Eastern Indigo Snake
Rare snake species found in Alabama for just the second time in 60 years
A vigil for 16-year-old Gardner Cameron was held at the Elmore County High School football...
Vigil held for Elmore County student killed in wreck
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9

Latest News

Governor Kay Ivey makes a visit to the City of Ozark
Governor Kay Ivey makes a visit to the City of Ozark
12 Talk: COVID vaccination clinic
12 Talk: COVID vaccination clinic
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms likely today
Five finalists in the search for the next superintendent of Montgomery Public Schools will...
Interview times set for 5 Montgomery Public Schools superintendent finalists