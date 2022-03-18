Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Suspect arrested in death of 3-year-old Montgomery boy

Montgomery police have charged a suspect in the slaying of 3-year-old Ja’Seyon Green.
Montgomery police have charged a suspect in the slaying of 3-year-old Ja’Seyon Green.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect in the slaying of 3-year-old Ja’Seyon Green.

Jerome William Pettiway, 23, is charged with capital murder of a child, capital murder of a person in a vehicle from outside the vehicle and capital murder of a person outside a vehicle from the vehicle.

The shooting took place on Feb. 11. around 1:45 p.m. Green was a passenger in a vehicle traveling through the area of North Decatur and Graves streets, just blocks from the Alabama Capitol, when shots rang out. He was fatally struck by one of the bullets.

Court records allege Pettiway shot Green from inside of a 2004 GMC Yukon while he was pursuing a 2009 Hyundai Tuscon. Green was a backseat passenger in the Tuscon at the time of the shooting.

Pettiway was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody Thursday by U.S. Marshals, Capt. Saba Coleman said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to support the victim’s family.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that a 16-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle...
16-year-old killed in Elmore County wreck
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms likely today
Eastern Indigo Snake
Rare snake species found in Alabama for just the second time in 60 years
Jamarcus Rogers, 23, died when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed while trying to get...
Family of Ala. man who crashed, died in police chase wants answers
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9

Latest News

Atmore police report multiple injuries at mobile home park during severe weather
Andrew Pollard Jr is charged with first-degree robbery in connection to a March 16, 2022...
Man charged in armed robbery at Montgomery gas station
2022 SLE featured entertainer & Barrel Man
2022 SLE featured entertainer & Barrel Man
SLE Rodeo gears up for opening day
SLE Rodeo gears up for opening day