Vigil held for Elmore County student killed in wreck

A vigil for was held to remember 16-year-old Gardner Cameron. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA) - A crowd packed the Elmore County High School football stadium Thursday night to remember the life of Gardner Cameron. The 16-year-old lost his life in a car crash Wednesday.

“He was a good kid. I just wish it had been me instead of him,” his father, David Cameron, said. “But God knows what he’s doing.”

The student once played the baritone and marched in the Maroon Machine Band at the same field his vigil was held.

People described his personality as infectious.

“He just lit everybody on fire,” band director Anthony Vittore said. “He was just a funny guy to be around. Everybody wanted to get to know him. Basically if you knew him he was your best friend.”

He was quite involved at his school, serving as chaplain of his 10th grade class and a member of the track team. He was also a Boy Scout.

His personality was said to light up the room.

“We opened the band room last night at 7:30 when we found out and almost 200 kids came in from the school,” Vittore said. “They were crying together. They were laughing together. And like I told them there, the only way we get through this is together.”

The Eclectic community is shaken up right now, but they’re holding together, like a family for this family.

“Lord, have mercy. I didn’t know he was this loved,” his father said looking toward the crowd. “My Lord, have mercy, this is fantastic. This is fantastic, man.”

People have begun chipping in to help. A GoFundMe campaign was created Thursday in his honor. It has already surpassed $16,000.

Funds raised will help cover funeral expenses.

