Man charged with dismembering, burning his mom’s body on trial

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -A jury will hear opening arguments on Monday in the bizarre murder case of Chad Brogdon, the Dale County man charged with dismembering his mother, then burning her body.

His 2019 arrest came after police discovered 58-year-old Penny Wilson Newton’s charred remains in a vehicle along the Choctawhatchee River near Hartford, Alabama.

They believe Brogdon killed her, then drove about 20 miles to burn the remains.

Afterwards, a deputy located Brogdon walking along a Geneva County highway.

A court ordered mental analysis revealed that Brogdon suffers from a long history of substance abuse but is competent to stand trial.

He is charged with Murder and Corpse Abuse.

Since his arrest, Brogdon’s legal problems have mushroomed.

He also faces attempted murder and assault charges in the alleged attack on a corrections officer and another inmate at the Dale County Jail.

