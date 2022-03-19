Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Man charged with dismembering, burning his mom’s body on trial

A court ordered mental analysis revealed that Chad Brogdon suffers from a long history of substance abuse but is competent to stand trial.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -A jury will hear opening arguments on Monday in the bizarre murder case of Chad Brogdon, the Dale County man charged with dismembering his mother, then burning her body.

His 2019 arrest came after police discovered 58-year-old Penny Wilson Newton’s charred remains in a vehicle along the Choctawhatchee River near Hartford, Alabama.

They believe Brogdon killed her, then drove about 20 miles to burn the remains.

Afterwards, a deputy located Brogdon walking along a Geneva County highway.

A court ordered mental analysis revealed that Brogdon suffers from a long history of substance abuse but is competent to stand trial.

He is charged with Murder and Corpse Abuse.

Since his arrest, Brogdon’s legal problems have mushroomed.

He also faces attempted murder and assault charges in the alleged attack on a corrections officer and another inmate at the Dale County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Eastern Indigo Snake
Rare snake species found in Alabama for just the second time in 60 years
First Alert 12
Tracking a beautiful weekend across Central & South Alabama
Montgomery police have charged a suspect in the slaying of 3-year-old Ja’Seyon Green.
Suspect arrested in death of 3-year-old Montgomery boy
A vigil for 16-year-old Gardner Cameron was held at the Elmore County High School football...
Vigil held for Elmore County student killed in wreck
First responders search for victims at a mobile home park where severe weather destroyed nine...
Multiple injuries reported after storm strikes mobile home park in Atmore

Latest News

Chad Brogdon arrives at the Dale County Courthouse for a haring in May 2019.
WTVY: Chad Brogdon
First Alert 12
Tracking a beautiful weekend across Central & South Alabama
Outdoor plans for Saturday? Here is a quick look at the latest First Alert Forecast.
Outdoor plans for Saturday? Here is a quick look at the latest First Alert Forecast.
Newschannel 7’s Dani Travis was live in studio to provide updates on the tornado damage seen on...
Dani Travis LIVE in studio with updates on recent tornado damage