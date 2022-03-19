Man charged with murder in Tuskegee shooting

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged in connection to a fatal Tuskegee shooting Friday night, Tuskegee police said.

Marquavius Lee Debro, 21, of Tuskegee, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Reginald Tyrone Summage Jr., of Montgomery.

Police responded to the Washington Plaza parking lot in the 700 block of West Martin Street around 11:50 p.m. in reference to a man that had been shot. They found Summage at the scene.

Summage was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

On Saturday, police approached Debro and took him into custody.

Debro being held at the Macon County Detention Facility. His bail is set at $150,000.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.