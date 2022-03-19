Montgomery church provides free gas to around 100 drivers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The price of gasoline has gone up, creating a major burden for some drivers.

“The gas went up $4.29, almost five dollars, and people cannot, people out here struggling,” Shakia Davis said from inside her car.

To combat this struggle, one Montgomery church is stepping up by filling up the cars of strangers.

Volunteers with Fresh Anointing House of Worship were out at the MAPCO off of Atlanta Highway providing folks with $25 of fuel for free.

“The word actually got out and that’s what we wanted, was to be able to be a blessing to the people and to the community,” pastor Jeremiah Andrews said. “So, to see the lines, we were very happy with the turnout that we have today.”

So many people attended, a single parking lot could not contain them. Folks were lining the curb of the nearby Rockin’ Jump for a free tank.

“I am very appreciative what they are doing for us and for the community,” Davis said while waiting in line.

This was not the first time the church has given back. Member Robert Weatherly Jr. explained a truck driver wondered in one Sunday in desperate need of gas to get back Indiana.

“He said he saw the sign coming down 85, and he saw the church sign, and the Holy Spirit just told him ‘go by there – they’ll help you,’” Weatherly said.

The church did help. Weatherly filled up the man’s tank and he was on his way.

It was an act of service event attendees experienced firsthand; generosity is in the spirit of love.

“We just want to love you and give what we can back to the community,” Andrews said.

