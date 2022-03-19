Advertise
Mother of slain 3-year-old reacts to suspect behind bars

Kemyasha Green lost her son to gun violence on Feb. 11, 2022.
Kemyasha Green lost her son to gun violence on Feb. 11, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The mother of 3-year-old Ja’Seyon Green finally has some clarity.

“My main focus was just for them to catch the person who did this to him,” Kemyasha Green said. “How can you live knowing that you killed a three-year-old child?”

Montgomery police have charged 23-year-old Jerome Pettiway for shooting the young boy.

Little information is available to explain why this all happened, but court records allege the man shot the child after following the SUV he was inside.

It all took place in the area of North Decatur Street and Graves Street. It has been over a month since this crime, and little boy’s mother can finally fall asleep at night with some relief.

“Now that they made an arrest, it just gives us closure,” she said. “Like, I can’t explain it.”

After she woke up this morning, Green felt an instinct to call detectives for an update. Before she could call, Green says her phone rang and the news was positive.

“I’m really thankful that they like push themselves to catch the person,” Green said.

The mother has had to remain strong for her other son during this trying time. She actually learned about Pettiway’s arrest while on vacation celebrating her son’s fifth birthday.

“It just basically relieving to know like this person isn’t walking on the streets anymore,” she added.

She continues asking for prayers, as the legal process presses on to secure justice for Ja’Seyon.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

