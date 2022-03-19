Phenix City sex offender arrested on several charges including child porn
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City man and convicted sex offender has been arrested on multiple charges including producing pornography with a minor.
Investigators with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Anthony Bernard Sims on March 18.
His additional charges include:
- FTA - Failure to register a sex offender
- FTA - Attempted sodomy 2nd degree
- FTA - Violation of Community Notification Act
- FTA - SORNA violation, probation revocation
Alabama state records show Sims was previously convicted of second-degree sodomy and possession of pornography with intent to distribute.
He is currently being held in the Russell County Jail.
