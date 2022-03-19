Phenix City sex offender arrested on several charges including child porn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City man and convicted sex offender has been arrested on multiple charges including producing pornography with a minor.

Investigators with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Anthony Bernard Sims on March 18.

His additional charges include:

FTA - Failure to register a sex offender

FTA - Attempted sodomy 2nd degree

FTA - Violation of Community Notification Act

FTA - SORNA violation, probation revocation

Alabama state records show Sims was previously convicted of second-degree sodomy and possession of pornography with intent to distribute.

He is currently being held in the Russell County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.