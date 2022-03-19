Advertise
Review finds police in Alabama town preyed on the poor

A former judge who reviewed police practices in the Jefferson County city of Brookside says...
A former judge who reviewed police practices in the Jefferson County city of Brookside says police in the community of 1,253 people bullied the needy and those who appeared weak.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama town accused of padding its municipal budget with traffic ticket revenues is being accused of having police prey on poor people.

A former judge who reviewed police practices in the Jefferson County city of Brookside says police in the community of 1,253 people bullied the needy and those who appeared weak. The town hired former Judge Kenneth Simon to perform the review following reports about its policing practices by AL.com.

Multiple people are suing the city, and a county judge dismissed dozens of citations saying the credibility of Brookside’s police force is “garbage.”

Multiple police officers are no longer with the city, and it has hired a new chief.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tracking a chilly night ahead. Then a nice warm up for the First Day of Spring!
