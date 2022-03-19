Advertise
Severe threat ending & we are tracking a pleasant weekend ahead

A few showers will linger tonight, the weekend will be dry, calm and pleasant.
FIRST ALERT 12: After an active day of showers and storms, you're going to LOVE this weekend's forecast!
By Nick Gunter, Amanda Curran and Tyler Sebree
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After today’s severe weather event, we’re dry for several days. Saturday will be a bit cooler in the upper 60s, but 70s return for Sunday and Monday with a good helping of sunshine each of those days. The mornings will be cooler down in the lower 40s. Some upper 30s are even possible, but no frost or freeze concerns this go-around.

Another strong storm system then arrives for the middle of next week.

A nice weekend forecast is expected, but we are also watching the potential for more storms...
A nice weekend forecast is expected, but we are also watching the potential for more storms next week...(WSFA 12 News)

That one also bears watching as there will be a multi-day severe weather event associated with it from parts of the Southern Plains to the Deep South. It appears that Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon is when our risk will be highest.

That’s when a cold front will push through, sending a round of rain and thunderstorms. Threats at this juncture are difficult to nail down, but all hazards will be possible based on the latest round of forecast model guidance.

Temperatures will warm up for Tuesday and Wednesday, but cool back down a little bit towards the end of next week.

