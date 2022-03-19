Tracking a beautiful weekend across Central & South Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After today’s severe weather event, we are tracking drier conditions for the weekend ahead.

Saturday will be a bit cooler, with afternoon highs in the upper 60s under a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday night is looking chilly, with lows in the 30s and 40s under partly to mostly clear skies.

Sunday we are tracking mainly sunny conditions. The sunshine will help afternoon highs warm back into the lower 70s. Low’s Sunday night will again fall into the lower 40s.

Monday we can expect partly cloudy skies, afternoon highs will again warm into the middle 70. Monday night lows are back into the middle 50s.

Another strong storm system will arrive by the middle of next week. This storm system also bears watching as it looks to bring the potential for strong to severe storms back to Central and South Alabama.

It appears that Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon is when the risk will be highest across the region.

That is when a cold front will push through the region, sending a round of rain and thunderstorms. Threats at this point are too difficult to nail down, but all hazards will be possible based on the latest round of forecast model guidance.

Temperatures, both afternoon highs and overnight lows, will warm up for Tuesday and Wednesday all during this dynamic storm system.

We are still several days out from this event, so remain with the WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather team as we continue to fine tune the forecast.

Once the front that brings the potential storms moves out of the region, we will cool down by the end of the week. Afternoon highs are back into the upper 60s to lower 70s both Thursday and Friday with lows in the 40s.

