Tracking a chilly night & seasonal weather for the First Day of Spring!

Lows will fall into the 30s and 40s overnight. Sunday afternoon warms back into the 70s and the warming trend continues to start next week.
FIRST ALERT 12: Tracking a chilly night ahead. Then a nice warm up for the First Day of Spring!
By Nick Gunter
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday has been a beautiful day. Temperatures warmed into the 60s and 70s under fair skies. Winds have been noticeable around 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight, patchy fog will be possible along with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low will dip into the 30s and 40s, giving us a chilly start to Sunday.

Sunday is the First Day of Spring and we are expecting mainly sunny conditions. The Spring Equinox officially occurs at 10:33 AM. The sunshine will help afternoon highs warm back into the lower 70s. Low’s Sunday night will again fall into the lower 40s.

A few clouds are back into the forecast for Monday, afternoon highs will again warm into the middle to upper 70. Monday night lows are back into the middle 50s.

Another strong storm system will arrive by the middle of next week. This storm system also bears watching as it looks to bring the potential for strong to severe storms back to Central and South Alabama.

Forecast models continue to indicate that Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon is when the risk will be highest across the region.

That is when a cold front will push through Central and South Alabama, sending a round of rain and thunderstorms. Threats at this point are too difficult to nail down, but all hazards will be possible based on the latest round of forecast model guidance.

Temperatures, both afternoon highs and overnight lows, will warm up for Tuesday and Wednesday all during this dynamic storm system.

We are still several days out from this event, so remain with the WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather team as we continue to fine tune the forecast.

Once the front that brings the potential storms moves out of the region, we will cool down by the end of the week and start the weekend ahead. Afternoon highs are back into the upper 60s to lower 70s Thursday, Friday and Saturday with lows in the 40s.

Remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

