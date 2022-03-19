Wagon train arrives for SLE Rodeo

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Before the Southeastern Livestock Exposition Rodeo kicked off Friday, the annual wagon train showed up.

This is the 49th year the Forney Saddle Club has made the 200-mile trek on horseback from Cherokee County to Montgomery for the rodeo.

“This is our saddle club tradition. This is what started our club and we’ve kept it going every single year. Rain, snow, sleet, tornadoes. We’ve rode in 70 degree temperatures and ice and snow, all in this one trip,” said John Coley, president of the Forney Saddle Club.

The rodeo runs through Sunday at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum.

