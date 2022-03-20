Advertise
EAMC sees lowest number of COVID hospitalizations since March 2020



By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OPELIKA-VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - East Alabama Health is seeing its lowest COVID hospitalizations in two years.

As of Friday, there were only two patients with COVID-19 - one each at the Opelika and Valley campuses of the East Alabama Medical Center.

Those numbers are the lowest total since March 2020 - which was the first peak of COVID-19 in east Alabama, according to the health care organization.

Just two months ago, East Alabama Health recorded its all-time high of 100 patients with COVID-19.

In addition to the low number of COVID hospitalizations, East Alabama Health has gone nearly two weeks without a COVID patient on a ventilator, the hospital announced Friday.

Officials say the longest stretch without a ventilator in use for a COVID patient was 15 days in late February though early March of 2021.

